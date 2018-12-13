Janet Jackson Inducted Into the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Janet Jackson's banner year continues!

The 52-year-old "Made for Now" singer is one of seven musical acts being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the organization revealed Thursday. The Cure, Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies are also joining the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"We did it u guys," Jackson tweeted. "Thank u for all your love and support."

Artists become eligible for nomination 25 years after the release of their first recording. This was Jackson's third time being nominated, while Def Leppard, Nicks and Roxy Music were on the ballot for the first time. Finalists Devo, John Prine, Kraftwerk, LL Cool J, MC5, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren and Rufus feat. Chaka Khan did not make the cut.