Lenny Kravitz Opens Up About His Ex Nicole Kidman and If He Ever Dated Madonna

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 5:04 AM

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz spilled the tea on his dating history during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

One of the exes he talked about on the show was Nicole Kidman. As fans will recall, Kravitz and Kidman dated during the early 2000s and were even briefly engaged. Fast-forward a decade, and Kravitz's daughter, Zoë Kravitz, is now starring alongside the actress on Big Little Lies

"I thought it was very interesting that they ended up on the same show," he told host Andy Cohen. "Zoë hadn't seen Nicole since she was younger, and so it was beautiful that they got to know each other as adults and make this great show together."

As for the reasoning behind his split from Kidman, Kravitz simply said, "Some things just don't work;" however, he said the "wonderful thing is we're all friends."

In addition to dishing on his past romance with the Oscar winner, Kravitz set the record straight on if he ever dated Madonna. The two stars collaborated for the hit song "Justify My Love," which appeared on her 1990 album Immaculate Collection

But did the singers' friendship ever evolve into something more?

"It never did," Kravitz revealed. "That's the truth. [We've] always been really good friends."

Kidman and Madonna aren't the only celebrities Kravitz has been romantically linked to over the years. He was also married to Zoë's mother, Lisa Bonet, from 1987 to 1993. Bonet is now married to Jason Momoa. Kravitz was also formerly engaged to Adriana Lima.

Watch the videos to see him set the record straight.

