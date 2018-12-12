Who Will Win Survivor: David vs. Goliath?

David vs. Goliath is winding down.

One of the most exciting seasons of Survivor in years is down to seven players remaining, and at this point, almost any of them could take home the million dollars at the end of this. Key word there is almost, because there are a couple remaining players after last week's episode who don't yet deserve that prize.

And of course, the key word there is yet. Anything could happen over the next two episodes. Any combination of players could end up in the final, and any decision could sway the jury's votes in the total other direction, so let's break down who's left and what their chances are so far.