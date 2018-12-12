Robin Thicke Explains How Alan Thicke's Death Inspired New Music

When it comes to losing a parent, every individual grieves differently.

Robin Thicke likely knows that all too well after he experienced the death of his father Alan Thicke back in December of 2016.

But in a new interview, the "Blurred Lines" singer is opening up about his new music that was influenced by his dad's passing.

"My father passed away a couple of years ago and I thought I had an album and I had these songs that I wanted to put out, and then when that happened, it was something I wasn't expecting and it just kind of rattled my soul," Robin explained to Zane Lowe on the Apple Music's Beats 1 radio show. "So, I took some time to re-think the album and then these songs started pouring out that had more meaning and more weight to them."