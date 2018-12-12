How Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Are Celebrating Their First Christmas as a Couple

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 5:05 PM
The holidays are just around the corner, and Donald Trump. Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle will be celebrating their first Christmas as a couple together with their families.
"We're looking forward to quality family time—playing with them, everyone getting to relax—especially coming after midterm elections so much," the former Fox News host told E! News at the DailyMail.com and DailyMailTV holiday party in New York on Tuesday. "It's been a very political season, and so this is nice to reflect on what matters, what's important—and that's family time [and] spending it together."
Trump Jr. has five children—Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, Chloe and Kai—and Guilfoyle has one son, Ronan.
"[It will be] all of us together—a little bit of a Modern Family, Brady Brunch situation going on," she said.
So, what do the little ones want for Christmas this year?
"Well, I have five kids, so the lists are long and extensive," the commander-in-chief's firstborn said. "So, we gotta teach them you don't get everything that you want because otherwise it would be rough."
It looks like the first family will also celebrate the season with President Donald Trump.
"It's nice to be able to see my father when he's—never stepping away—but in a little bit more of a relaxed environment than, let's say, at the White House when something major is going on," Trump Jr. said. "We're really excited about it and really looking forward to it."
In fact, he said the kids may want to do a little putting with their grandfather.
"My kids love to play golf, so I'm sure they're going to try to drag him onto the golf course, which will be both interesting and tortuous," he quipped.
However, a couple's first Christmas together usually comes with a bit of pressure, especially when it comes to choosing the perfect gift. When asked if they've purchased each other's presents, the two seemed to suggest they hadn't.
"Yes, I have, but it's a secret. I've spent a lot of time and obviously a lot of money," Trump Jr. quipped.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for DailyMail.com
The joint celebration will come about seven months after news of the couple's romance broke. Since they've started dating, the two have celebrated several special occasions together, including the Fourth of July and the National Christmas Tree Lighting. However, Trump Jr. may not be the only one to bring a date this year. In November, rumors started spreading that Tiffany Trump is dating Michael Boulos and that she brought him to Thanksgiving.
Happy holidays!
