Cast of Star Wars Live-Action Series The Mandalorian Revealed

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 1:29 PM

Pedro Pascal

Pete Summers/REX/Shutterstock

The cast of the first-ever Star Wars live-action series, The Mandalorian, has been revealed.

Narcos star Pedro Pascal has been cast in the title role "as a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy," it was announced on the Star Wars website Wednesday. Deadpool's Gina Carano, Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito and Supernatural's Emily Swallow have also been cast in the series. With actors Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte also joining The Mandalorian.

"We're having a great time working with this incredibly talented group and excited for everyone to see what we're up to," executive producer Jon Favreau said in a statement Wednesday.

Favreau announced the series on social media in October. "After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe," he wrote. "The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic."

While the series doesn't have a release date just yet, it will be exclusive to Disney+, which is The Walt Disney Company's streaming service. The streaming service is set to launch in the United States in late 2019.

