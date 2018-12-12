The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton's Domestic Violence Case Is Dismissed

Amanda Stanton can rest easy, as her domestic violence case has been dismissed.

In September, The Bachelor alum was arrested after an alleged physical altercation with her boyfriend Bobby Jacobs in a hotel room in Las Vegas. She was formally charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence a month later and pleaded not guilty.

On Wednesday, Stanton appeared at a hearing and her case was dismissed, the district attorney's office told E! News. Jacobs was not present at the hearing, a court spokesperson said. Neither has commented about the ruling and the two remain together. They had started dating earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Stanton and Jacobs returned to Las Vegas for a trip. The two posted on their Instagrams pics taken at the Bellagio hotel.