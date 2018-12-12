Miley Cyrus Will Apparently Be in Black Mirror Season 5

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 12:30 PM

How will Black Mirror top the Emmy-winning "U.S.S. Callister" installment? With Miley Cyrus, it seems.

Cyrus, who is promoting new music and will pop up on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, Dec. 15, stopped by The Howard Stern Show where sort of (but not offically) confirmed her involvement in the twisty Netflix series. Cyrus' sister previously spilled the beans about Black Mirror in a podcast.

"I'm really actually excited for everyone to watch the 'headshaking project' we said yes to," Cyrus told host Howard Stern after the Black Mirror guessing game. "The minute I say I never want to do something again, all of a sudden, there I am."

Photos

TV's Best Spooky Episodes

This will be Cyrus' TV gig since Amazon's Crisis in Six Scenes, the Woody Allen series also starring Allen, Elaine May and Rachel Brosnahan. Before that, she appeared in the 2012 flick So Undercover, Two and a Half Men, LOL, and of course the Disney Channel hit Hannah Montana from 2006-2011.

"I hate everything, but it was the first time I've left somewhere feeling really proud of my work...but you know if I like it that might mean it's horrible," she said. The role is one "with a lot of dynamic," Cyrus said.

Each season of Black Mirror features standalone episodes and new casts. Stars of the four seasons include Jon Hamm, Bryce Dallas Howard, Hayley Atwell, Michael Kelly, Michaela Coel, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Letitia Wright, Cherry Jones, Jimmi Simpson and Billy Magnussen.

Netflix declined to comment. A premiere date for Black Mirror season five has not been announced.

