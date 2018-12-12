Jason Momoa Quit His Diet After Aquaman: "Every Day Is a Cheat Day!"

Jason Momoa went above and beyond to get into character as Aquaman.

With his 50-inch chest and 19-inch biceps, he brought the King of Atlantis to life on the big screen. But by the time he was done filming the Warner Bros.' Aquaman (in theaters Dec. 21), the 6-foot-4 actor was ready to let himself go. "I had to not really eat as much to stay lean. I'm Hawaiian—if we eat, we just get big. So, genetically, it's hard for me to get trim," he tells E! News. "You deplete yourself of carbs, so I had a harder time getting lean. I'd rather just get big."

"I'm not a fan of doing abs," Momoa adds. "It's tough...You can't drink beer!"