Miley Cyrus Dishes on FaceTime "Cybersex" With Liam Hemsworth

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney
by Jess Cohen | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 10:45 AM
Miley Cyrus is opening up about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth.
The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer was a guest on SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, during which she dished on her personal life. Cyrus and Hemsworth recently lost their Malibu home in the devastating California wildfires. While Cyrus was out of town, Hemsworth helped save all of the couple's animals from the fires.
"Liam, I've never loved him more for this," Cyrus said on the show Wednesday.
"This is your boyfriend? Fiancé?" Host Howard Stern asked, to which Cyrus replied, "Kind of."
"Ish...I call him my survival partner now," Cyrus explained. "He thinks it's not romantic, but I learned that it is. It is why you pair up with someone is for survival. And he was so incredible, he got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard."
"He got a lot of action for saving the animals," Cyrus told Stern.
And what about getting action when they're not together? "That's what FaceTime's for," Cyrus shared. "Cybersex."
"We have a really regular life, he's a really amazing cook," Cyrus said of Hemsworth. "So I just end up smoking weed and eating, and he has these weird genetics, where him and his brother are actually f--king superheros and they just eat. And I'm like, 'Why am I getting so soft?' And he's like, 'I'm feeding the cannons.' And all of the sudden he just eats and eats and eats and he gets more ripped. It's not fair! I wake up where I can't open my eyes because I've had so much salt."
When asked when she and Hemsworth manage to see each other, since they work all over the world, Cyrus shared, "We travel around together, usually we live in Malibu, so right now we live in Nashville and adjusting. And I think the hardest thing for both of us right now is to go back, a lot of people are starting to get back to their homes, people that didn't lose their homes. But Malibu just isn't the same for right now, the air quality, the water, 'cause he surfs every day."
Cyrus added that the "hardest thing" for her to lose in the fires was her book of songs. Cyrus writes her songs on paper, so many were lost in the fires, including her hit track "Malibu."
