Sandra Bullock Dubs Herself a "Neurotic" Mom While Boyfriend Bryan Randall Is "Fearless"

Sandra Bullock got candid about her parenting fears in a recent interview.

The 54-year-old Oscar winner, mother of son Louis, 8, and daughter Laila, 6, opened up about raising her kids while talking to Los Angeles TV station KTLA about her role in Netflix's post-apocalyptic horror film Bird Box. She plays a mother who tries to save her two children from a supernatural force that preys on their fears.

"I now realize what it feels like to be afraid every single day because I love my kids to the point where I'm a little neurotic, in what's happening out in the world, and am I a good mother?" Bullock said. "When you leave the house and they go to school, I check my phone constantly, did the school call, is something, are you gonna get hurt, if they're leaving with somebody else, I panic. I have to learn how to relax within a world that spins that kind of worry and remind myself and my children that it is also a hopeful place."