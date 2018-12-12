Netflix Reveals What's Coming and Going in January 2019

Pixar
by Zach Johnson | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 8:15 AM
Netflix is starting the year off right, as it's got quite the lineup for January 2019.
Hit movies including Ant-Man and the Wasp, the Indiana Jones series and Solo: A Star Wars Story are being added to its library, as are popular horror films like I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Strangers. Families will love the additions of Incredibles 2, It Takes Two (starring Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen) and Season 3 of A Series of Unfortunate Events.
Of course, dozens of hit movies— Armageddon, Finding Neverland, Friday Night Lights, The Godfather, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Interview With the Vampire, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Million Dollar Baby and the Sharkando series—will be leaving, too.
Original TV series including Grace and Frankie and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt return with more episodes, while a slew of new shows—like Carmen San Diego—are making their debuts.
All title and dates are subject to change. Here's the list of what's coming and going in January:
Available 1/1/19
Across the Universe
The Addams Family
Babel
Black Hawk Down
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
City of God
Comedians of the World
The Dark Knight
Definitely, Maybe
The Departed
Godzilla
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
It Takes Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jersey Boys
Mona Lisa Smile
Mr. Bean's Holiday
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
Pan's Labyrinth
Pinky Malinky
Pulp Fiction
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3
The Strangers
Swingers
Tears of the Sun
Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
Watchmen
xXx
XXX: State of the Union
Available 1/2/19
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Available 1/4/19
And Breathe Normally
Call My Agent!: Season 3
El Potro: Unstoppable
Lionheart
Available 1/9/19
Godzilla: The Planet Eater
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Available 1/10/19
When Heroes Fly
Available 1/11/19
Friends from College: Season 2
ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
Sex Education
The Last Laugh
Available 1/15/19
Revenger
Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry
Available 1/16/19
American Gangster
Available 1/17/19
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Available 1/18/19
Carmen Sandiego
Close
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
GIRL
Grace and Frankie: Season 5
IO
Soni
The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2, Part B
Trigger Warning With Killer Mike
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5
Available 1/21/19
Justice
Available 1/24/19
Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Available 1/25/19
Animas
Black Earth Rising
Club de Cuervos: Season 4
Kingdom
Medici: The Magnificent
Polar
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4, Part 2
Available 1/27/19
Z Nation: Season 5
Available 1/29/19
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All
Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp
Available 1/30/19
Disney-Pixar's The Incredibles 2
Coming Soon
Marvel's The Punisher: Season 2
Leaving 1/1/19
Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
Blade
Blade II
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Catwoman
Face/Off
Finding Neverland
Friday Night Lights
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Green Mile
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Am Ali
Interview With the Vampire
Into the Wild
The Iron Giant
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Kung Fu Panda
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Marie Antoinette
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Million Dollar Baby
Monsters vs. Aliens
Mortal Kombat
The Princess Diaries
The Queen of the Damned
The Reaping
Rent
Sharknado
Sharknado 2: The Second One
Sharknado 3
Sharknado 5
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
The Shining
The 6th Day
Leaving 1/4/19
Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
Leaving 1/13/19
It Follows
Leaving 1/14/19
Armageddon
Leaving 1/18/19
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Leaving 1/19/19
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
