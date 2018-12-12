90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima No Longer Facing Domestic Battery Charges

Larissa Dos Santos Lima is no longer facing charges of domestic battery.

In new court documents obtained by E! News, the Clark County District Attorney rejected the case, meaning the 90 Day Fiancé star will not face charges stemming from her arrest in November.

The dismissal of the case brings this bizarre chapter of Larissa's life to a close.

It all began in November, when the TLC star mysteriously changed her Instagram username to @helpmeimwithoutphone. Fans then noticed her profile read: "HE TURNED OFF HIDE MY PHONE HELP ME HE WANTS TO CALL THE POLICE HELP ME."

The alarming message prompted someone to call the Clark County police, who arrested Larissa at the home she shares with husband Colt Johnson.