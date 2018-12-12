Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Are Obsessed With This TV Series (But Sometimes 'Netflix Cheat')

Stars, they're just like us.

Turns out Elsa Pataky and her husband Chris Hemsworth love Netflix just as much as we do—and are currently hooked on crime thriller The Sinner (which streams on Netflix in Australia).

"I've been watching The Sinner, I really like it," Pataky tells E! News in Sydney. "The second season too, really interesting...When we have time, we love to—as everybody [does]—watch it together."

The Spanish actress jokes that Hemsworth is even guilty of 'Netflix cheating' on her.

"Sometimes he's working, and when he comes back [he says], 'I've watched three more', and I'm like, 'What?!' she laughs. "I have to get him back and watch them all now. Family problem."