Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Are Obsessed With This TV Series (But Sometimes 'Netflix Cheat')

by Winsome Walker | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 2:40 PM
Stars, they're just like us.
Turns out Elsa Pataky and her husband Chris Hemsworth love Netflix just as much as we do—and are currently hooked on crime thriller The Sinner (which streams on Netflix in Australia).
"I've been watching The Sinner, I really like it," Pataky tells E! News in Sydney. "The second season too, really interesting...When we have time, we love to—as everybody [does]—watch it together."
The Spanish actress jokes that Hemsworth is even guilty of 'Netflix cheating' on her.
"Sometimes he's working, and when he comes back [he says], 'I've watched three more', and I'm like, 'What?!' she laughs. "I have to get him back and watch them all now. Family problem."
Elsa Pataky Doesn't Know How Her Marriage to Chris Hemsworth Survived Amid His Blockbuster Fame
Pataky joins Netflix's lineup with a role of her own in the platform's first ever Australian original series, Tidelands. The 42-year-old plays a seductive half-siren, half-human in the supernatural drama, alongside Charlotte Best, Aaron Jakubenko, Marco Pigossi, Mattias Inwood and Madeleine Madden.
Shooting the series in Queensland meant the Bryon-based actress was close to home—plus her three kids with Hemsworth, India Rose, 6, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 4.
"It was so close that I could even some of the days off pick up the kids—it was amazing—without moving their schools," she says. "I had a two-hour drive. That was great for me because I could run the lines just before I got to set because in the house is really crazy and difficult!"
Elsa Pataky/Instagram
At times, Pataky's role in Tidelands takes a raunchy turn (in episode 1 she straddles her Aussie co-star Jakubenko in a steamy sex scene), but she says her husband of almost eight years isn't fazed.
"Yeah, yeah, he's seen it. It becomes normal. It's kind of weird to say this, but being an actor, you know how it is," the Madrid-born star tells E! News. "You know how difficult sometimes those scenes can be, more difficult than other scenes, and how nervous you are."
She adds with a laugh: "I've seen it. I'm like, calm down, you have done it already, it's my turn. We joke about it."
Netflix
With Tidelands set to launch globally on Netflix on December 14, Pataky says she's incredibly "excited" for fans around the world to fall in love with the show.
"Being in the first Australian series, it's great for me, even though I'm not Australian. But I live here, it's my home," she says. "Being able to show your work to everywhere in the world is amazing that everyone can watch you."
