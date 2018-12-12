Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Shares Her Southern Belle Beauty

It's hard not to love Brittany Cartwright.

Not only is the Southern Belle Jax Taylor's better half on Vanderpump Rules, she's also got a pretty long list of makeup must haves—just like us. "I've definitely become more obsessed with makeup since I've lived in LA, for sure. It's become a problem recently," she laughed.

And if you've scrolled through her Instagram at all you can clearly see: The girl knows her beauty stuff. Sure she splurges on her highlighter, but she's also swears by a $10 drugstore lipstick.