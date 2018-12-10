Mel B Hospitalized With Broken Ribs and "Severed" Hand

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 8:51 AM
When your bestie is in the hospital, you say you'll be there.
Such was the case for "Scary Spice" Mel B, who revealed she had been hospitalized with broken ribs and a "severed right hand."
"Thank you to all the wonderful nurses dr's and my amazing surgeon for the care and expertise given to me here at the hospital I've been staying at, suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand needing emergancy care," the Butally Honest author wrote online early Monday.
The songstress also revealed she underwent more than three hours in surgery to repair her damaged hand and is now wearing a sling. "I've had to unfortunately cancel my book signing today in NY, I [apologize] to each and every one of you who bought there [sic] tickets to meet me today. I'm absolutely gutted but I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date, I promise, but for now my right arm/hand is all stitched up and I'm trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs, ohhh the pain, but I'm in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!!" she concluded. "Thank you all for understanding, I love you all #accidentshappen #needtimetoheal #hospital."
Fortunately, the mother of three got a special visit from her favorite gal pals, fellow Spice Girls Geri Halliwell, Emma Buntonand Melanie C.
"When your besties show up to hospital with hugs laughter and ALOT of love,ahhhh I love my spice girls yipppeee #friendship #family #spicegirls," the famous patient captioned a boomerang of the group.
Of course, fans showered the star with social media love, support and get well soon wishes. Needless to say, all everyone wants, what they really, really want is a speedy recovery for Mel B!
