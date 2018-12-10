Critics' Choice Awards 2019: The Complete List of Nominations

Jay Maidment/Disney Enterprises, Inc.
by Zach Johnson | Mon., Dec. 10, 2018 6:50 AM
The critics have spoken!
Nominations for the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards were announced live on KTLA this morning, honoring the best achievements in film and television. The winners will be revealed Jan. 11, when the 24th annual ceremony airs live on The CW Network. The Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association must submit votes by Jan. 11.
"We're thrilled to serve once again as the exclusive home of the Critics' Choice Awards, and to help honor some of the biggest stars in film and television," Gaye Hirsch, Executive Vice President of Development at The CW Network, told E! News in a statement in September. "The CCA is one of the most anticipated events in Hollywood, and we're delighted to partner with the BFCA and BTJA again this year to share the star-studded celebration with our viewers."
A host has yet to be announced.
The show will once again take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Here is the list of film nominations:
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
First Man
Green Book
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mary Poppins Returns
ROMA
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Ryan Gosling, First Man
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio, ROMA
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close, The Wife
Toni Collette, Hereditary
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Ricahrd E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Nicole Kidman, Boy Erased
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, First Man
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Here is the list of television nominations:
Best Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
The Good Place
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Middle
One Day at a Time
Schitt's Creek
Best Drama Series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Good Fight
Homecoming
Killing Eve
My Brilliant Friend
Pose
Succession
