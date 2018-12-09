Cardi B Slams Rumors She and Offset Split "for Publicity"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 9, 2018 3:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

When Cardi B announced last week that she and Offset had split, fans were shocked.

Many even believed she wasn't being truthful, as the two had packed on the PDA onstage at the 2018 102.7 KIIS-FM Jingle Ball just days prior, and had made her announcement to generate publicity for Offset's new album, which is set for release on December 14.

In an Instagram Live session on Sunday, which was watched by more than 100,000 people including Lindsay Lohan, Cardi debunked the rumors and also went on to deny rumors that her and her ex's relationship was fake.

"I really don't like how people say my and my husband—whatever he is right now to me—is doing it for publicity," she said. "I wouldn't put my family in a bad name for no f--king publicity, 'cause at the end of the day, ten years from now, my daughter, she's gonna be looking at these type of things and she's gonna be asking me about these type of things."

Photos

Cardi B and Offset: Romance Rewind

"I've been seeing a lot of people say that my relationship was fake," she continued. "Bitch, there's certain things called love. People do fall in love. Like, my relationship was never fake. I met this n---a, he was on my ass, I gave him a chance and we fell in love with each other. Things was not always gravy, 'cause at the end of the day, we are two different people. But we never did anything for f--king publicity, bitch. You think I got f--king pregnant, could have ruined my career for f--king publicity?"

 

Cardi B, Offset

Maciel-Twist / BACKGRID

Cardi secretly wed Offset last year. The two share a 4-month-old baby girlKultureCardi said in an Instagram video on Tuesday that she and Offset were "not together anymore." She rapped about their upcoming divorce onstage on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, Offset tweeted, "F--K YALL I MISS CARDI."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Divorces , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams Praises "Beautiful Specimen" Sarah Hyland One Week After Her Cousin's Death

Beyonce, Indian Wedding, Instagram

Beyoncé Dazzles in Red and Gold While Performing at Indian Wedding Event

Kirk Douglas, Catherine Zeta Jones, 2018 Golden Globes

Catherine Zeta-Jones Pays Tribute to "Beautiful Man" Kirk Douglas on 102nd Birthday

Jason Momoa, Game of Thrones, Khal Drogo, SNL

Jason Momoa Plays Game of Thrones' Khal Drogo Again on SNL

Cardi B, Offset

Cardi B Raps About Divorce While Offset Says He Misses Her

Demi Lovato, Henry Levy

Demi Lovato and Henry Levy Kiss on Dinner Date

Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon, Miss World 2018 Winner

Miss World 2018 Winner Is Mexico's Vanessa Ponce de Leon: See Photos From the Pageant

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.