Catherine Zeta-Jones Pays Tribute to "Beautiful Man" Kirk Douglas on 102nd Birthday

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Dec. 9, 2018 1:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kirk Douglas, Catherine Zeta Jones, 2018 Golden Globes

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Catherine Zeta-Jones is letting her father-in-law Kirk Douglas know how "beautiful" she thinks he is.

The Spartacus actor turned 102 on Sunday, and Zeta-Jones posted a lovely video in his honor on her Instagram. In the video, old photos of Douglas overlap with a girl—presumably Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter, Carys Douglas—singing Christina Aguilera's song "Beautiful" while playing it on the piano. "Happy 102nd birthday to the most beautiful man," Zeta-Jones captioned the video. "We love you Kirk."

Some of the photos in the slideshow honoring Kirk include family photos, old movie shots as well as clips of videos of Kirk dancing and hanging out with his grandkids, Carys and Dylan Douglas.

Read

To Hell and Back: The Secrets of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Enduring Love

The Chicago star has uploaded similar videos and tributes to Kirk on his birthday. When he turned 101, Zeta-Jones shared a photo of him sitting on her lap as the two of them both had big smiles on their face. "101 today!!!! My darling Pappy on my knee. Happy Birthday to my wonderful, inspirational and loving father in law, Kirk. Love you with all my heart. #hero," she wrote.

When The Final Countdown actor rang in a century of being alive, Zeta-Jones put up another video tribute to him. That year, however, it was to the song "Young Americans" by David Bowie.

Carys uploaded a similar tribute to her grandfather on Sunday. She posted a behind-the-scenes black-and-white shot from one of his movies and honored her iconic grandfather in the caption. "102 years young," she wrote. "to my inspiration, my pappy. i can't put into words how much you mean to me. happy birthday, i love you."

Dylan, too, turned his adoration for his grandpa into a bit of a competition. He said on Instagram, "Happy birthday Pappy 102 years!!! Though you are adored by millions, my love for you is by far the greatest. Love you forever and always."

Kirk Douglas is not lacking in the love department today.

Though he has shied away from the public eye as of late, he did make an appearance at Michael's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in November. The Kominsky Method star said during his speech about his father, "It means so much to me, dad, that you're here today. Thank you for your advice, for your inspiration, and I'll say it simply and with all my heart, I'm so proud to be your son."

The legendary actor also received a standing ovation at the 2018 Golden Globes when he presented the Best Motion Picture Screenplay award alongside Zeta-Jones.

Happy birthday, Kirk Douglas!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Catherine Zeta-Jones , Michael Douglas , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cardi B, Offset

Cardi B Slams Rumors She and Offset Split "for Publicity"

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams Praises "Beautiful Specimen" Sarah Hyland One Week After Her Cousin's Death

Beyonce, Indian Wedding, Instagram

Beyoncé Dazzles in Red and Gold While Performing at Indian Wedding Event

Jason Momoa, Game of Thrones, Khal Drogo, SNL

Jason Momoa Plays Game of Thrones' Khal Drogo Again on SNL

Cardi B, Offset

Cardi B Raps About Divorce While Offset Says He Misses Her

Demi Lovato, Henry Levy

Demi Lovato and Henry Levy Kiss on Dinner Date

Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon, Miss World 2018 Winner

Miss World 2018 Winner Is Mexico's Vanessa Ponce de Leon: See Photos From the Pageant

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.