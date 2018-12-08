Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough Are Married! See the First Photos From Their Mexican Wedding

The Today Show / Instagram
¡Felicidades!
Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough tied the knot on Saturday, Dec. 8, (local time) in San José del Cabo, Mexico.
The Mara & Mine shoe designer, 34, wore a custom wedding gown with a detachable skirt by J. Andreatta, while the TODAY co-host, 44, donned a Tom Ford suit with a white blazer and black pants—and a pair of R.M. Williams boots.
"She wanted a newer designer, someone more like a friend," designer Jess Andreatta told Vogue Australia. "We're around the same age and have the same sort of style."
The dress took six months to custom create and included Aztec motifs beaded into the lace as a nod to the Mexican locale.
Karl and Jasmine exchanged sunset vows on the stairs of the One&Only Palmilla Resort chapel surrounded by their wedding party, which included Karl's brothers, Tom and Peter Stefanovic, and Jasmine's sister Jade Yarbrough and her Mara & Mine co-founder, Tamie Ingham.
The bridesmaids wore floor-length black gowns by Rachel Gilbert, while the groomsmen suited up in black and, following the groom's lead, matching R.M. Williams boots.
According to 9Honey Celebrity, guests were given white maracas to shake during the couple's first kiss.
Among the nearly 200 wedding guests who travelled from Australia: TODAY's Sylvia Jeffreys—who married Peter Stefanovic in 2017—and Richard Wilkins, Julie Bishop, Louise Roe, and Karl's three children, Jackson, 19, Ava, 13, and River, 12, from his first marriage to Cassandra Thorburn.
🖤 very special day 🖤 muchos congrats to the happy couple @karlstefanovic_ @jasyarby 🖤
As reported by News.com.au, several high profile invitees were unable to attend, including Karl's good friend James Packer, who celebrated his mother's 80th birthday instead, and Kyle Sandilands, whom the outlet reports was too unwell to travel. They also reported that Karl's TODAY co-host Georgie Gardner was unable to attend for "family reasons".
Congrats to the happy couple!
