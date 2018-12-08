Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough Are Married! See the First Photos From Their Mexican Wedding

¡Felicidades!

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough tied the knot on Saturday, Dec. 8, (local time) in San José del Cabo, Mexico.

The Mara & Mine shoe designer, 34, wore a custom wedding gown with a detachable skirt by J. Andreatta, while the TODAY co-host, 44, donned a Tom Ford suit with a white blazer and black pants—and a pair of R.M. Williams boots.

"She wanted a newer designer, someone more like a friend," designer Jess Andreatta told Vogue Australia. "We're around the same age and have the same sort of style."

The dress took six months to custom create and included Aztec motifs beaded into the lace as a nod to the Mexican locale.

TODAY shared a pair of photos of the ceremony on their Instagram.