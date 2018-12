Carrie Bickmore Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Christmas came early for Carrie Bickmore.

The Project co-host welcomed her newborn daughter, Adelaide, this week!

"Welcome to the world little ADELAIDE (or Addie as your siblings have already started calling you) we are absolutely besotted with you," the 38-year-old posted on Instagram Dec. 9, alongside a hospital photo cuddling her new bub with partner Chris Walker.

The name holds special significance for the new mum-of-three: She was born in the capital of South Australia before moving to Perth and later starting her career in Melbourne.

Carrie and Chris are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Evie. The Carrie & Tommy host is also mum to son Oliver, 10, from her previous marriage to Greg Lange, who passed away from brain cancer in 2010.