Amy Schumer Shares Very Personal Video as Rough Pregnancy Continues

Amy Schumer is sharing the good with the bad when it comes to her pregnancy.

Since announcing she and husband Chris Fischer were expecting their first child together, Schumer has been very transparent about the difficulties she has dealt with in her two trimesters thus far. Her most recent video uploaded to Instagram on Saturday is no different.

The comedian posted a video that is not necessarily for those with weak stomachs. "Hi I thought it might be fun to see me throw up in a public bathroom," she told the camera. Schumer then placed the camera down on something and proceeded to vomit with the camera still rolling.

She captioned the video, "Deep in my second trimester and all i can say is nope! Yesterday i did a show 90 minutes later."