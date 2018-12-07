Meryl Streep's Daughter Mamie Gummer Is Pregnant With Baby No. 1

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 4:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meryl Streep, Mamie Gummer

Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic

Meryl Streepis going to be a grandma!

The actress' eldest daughter Mamie Gummer is expecting her first child with fiancé Mehar Sethi, her rep confirms to Us Weekly

Mamie and Mehar's pregnancy comes just months after the actress and screenwriter got engaged while on vacation in Croatia in August. They shared the happy news on Instagram, when Sethi shard a photo of Mamie, alongside the caption: "My fiancé."

Before dating the writer of the show The Mick, Mamie was married to actor Benjamin Walker. They met on the set of the play Dangerous Liaisons in 2008, but split in 2013 after nearly two years of marriage

Meryl is fiercely private when it comes to her family and it is likely Mamie will be the same way when she has a baby of her own. And while living life with a famous mother had it's drawbacks, like the incessant spotlight on your life, Mamie has said she had a relatively normal childhood living in New England. 

Photos

Meryl Streep: Movie Star

In 2016, the Good Wife star recalled how her mother once saved her from utter humiliation as a teen. It all took place on a Halloween night, when Mamie excitedly dressed up as Charlie Chaplin only to drive up to a party and see her friends dressed in their everyday clothes. The then-teenager dejectedly slumped in her seat, preparing for embarrassment, but that was when Meryl stepped in. "Mum, without blinking, gave me her leather jacket, put it on over the costume and wiped my make-up off," the star shared with RadioTimes. "It was that transition [from childhood to adulthood] that's so difficult for kids, made within the space of 20 minutes. And she was there on both sides of it. She's a great mother."

Meryl Streep, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Although, by the looks of it, it appears Meryl will not be playing that doting, understanding mother in the second season of Big Little Lies. In photos of the star filming the HBO series, she seems to be an antagonist, or at least a misunderstood figure, in scenes with Reese Witherspoon. Understandably there will be some tension between her and the characters since she is the mother of Alexander Skaarsgard in the show. 

Either way, we're totally confident that Meryl will be amazing in both roles as a grandma and a star in Big Little Lies

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meryl Streep , Pregnancies , Babies , Celebrity Families , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ariana Grande, Marjorie 'Nonna' Grande

Ariana Grande and Her 93-Year-Old Grandmother Get Tattoos Together

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

This Meghan Markle-Inspired Holiday Gift Guide Is Fit for the Princess in Your Life

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Details the "Deep Wounds" Caused By Her Late Mother

Taylor Swift

Man Arrested at Taylor Swift's NYC Home After Break-In

Hilary Duff, Lizzie McGuire

Lizzie McGuire Revival Conversations Are Happening, But What Would a New Show Look Like?

Cardi B, Court

Cardi B Learning About Her Grammy Nominations in Court Is a Must-See Moment

Miley Cyrus, Trace Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Cyrus Gets Engaged

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.