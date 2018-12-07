Why Chris Harrison Doesn't Want to Call Colton Underwood's The Bachelor Season the Most Dramatic Ever

It sounds like we're in for a wild ride when The Bachelor returns in a few weeks with new star Colton Underwood.

Normally, Chris Harrison would be happy to declare that whatever season is coming up is the most dramatic season ever, but this time, he's hesitating.

"If you say it's dramatic people are like, oh that means drama and villains and tears, and yes there will be that, but the emotional kind of journey you go through with Colton this season and the stories that come out between the women, between Colton, it's a lot deeper than we usually get. I'll just say that," Harrison tells E! News in the video above.

He also acknowledges that yes, there's gonna be a lot of virginity talk, jokes, and "cliches," especially on night one, but he promises the show will move past that.

"I knew the cocktail joke part of the virginity was going to be a thing, and I"m ready to get past that. I know [Colton] is too," he says. "And look, the good news is he has a good sense of humor about it. He's a good sport. But all I can say is you're going to have to watch. He's ready."