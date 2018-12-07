Blake Lively Sparkles in the Perfect New Year's Eve Dress and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 11:06 AM

ESC: Best Dressed, Blake Lively

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Hollywood's A-listers are demonstrating how to sparkle and shine just before holiday party season begins.

Between fashion shows held by Chanel and Versace, the L'Oreal Women of Worth Awards, Art Basel in Miami and other red carpet events, there were plenty of opportunities for celebrities to get dolled up this week. Brilliant metallic dresses, standout pantsuits and lace looks were at the forefront, inspiring our wardrobe for the eventful season. 

Blake Lively is proof with a Versace dress that would turn heads and make any fashion lover the belle of the New Year's Eve ball. The chainlink gown features a high neckline and mid-thigh length in the front. However, in the back, the dress reveals her back, features a silver and gold butterfly and beautifully hangs down past her knees. It's epic. 

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Holiday Gift Guide 2018 for Men

She isn't the only one that's setting the holiday dress standard. Check out the best dressed stars of the week, then vote for your favorite look below!

ESC: Best Dressed, Eva Longoria

Brian Ach/Getty Images forL'Oréal Paris

Eva Longoria

The actress glowed at the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration in a black and white jumpsuit that featured an angular sweetheart bust.

ESC: Best Dressed, Margot Robbie

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

For the premiere of Mary Queen Of Scots, the actress looked like an absolute dream in a sheer silver Chanel gown.

ESC: Best Dressed, Halle Berry

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Halle Berry

The star turned heads in this plunging pastel AADNEVIK dress that featured a thigh-high split and ruffle detailing paired with matching pink stiletto heels.

ESC: Best Dressed, Nicole Kidman

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for AFI

Nicole Kidman

The actress stunned at the 2018 AACTA Awards in a heavily-embellished Valentino gown with a high-neck design and billowing sleeves.

ESC: Best Dressed, Laura Harrier

John Parra/Getty Images

Laura Harrier

The BlacKkKlansman actress looked like a piece of art in this yellow pastel Marc Jacobs organza ruffle top and gabardine dressy trousers during Art Basel 2018.

ESC: Best Dressed, Blake Lively

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Blake Lively

The actress rocked a backless silver Versace dress from 1999 that featured a silver and gold butterfly embellishment on the back for the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show.

ESC: Best Dressed, Winnie Harlow

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

The model looked as fierce as ever in this black sheer Versace dress with a matching black fur coat outside of the Versace Pre-Fall 2019 Collection show.

ESC: Best Dressed, Hailee Steinfeld

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Hailee Steinfeld

The singer suited up in a chic white suit with button detailing for the Bumblebee photocall at Potters Field Park.

ESC: Best Dressed, Karen Gillan

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Karen Gillan

Karen was the definition of glamour in this silk white power suit with matching heels and a bold red lip.

Best Dressed of the Week: 12.7
Which celebrity had the best look of the week?
0.0%
12.7%
10.9%
10.9%
1.8%
49.1%
3.6%
5.5%
5.5%
