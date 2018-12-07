See the Explosive 90 Day Fiancé Confrontation Between Larissa and Colt's Cousin

"That bitch is for his money. Period." And with that, one of the most explosive 90 Day Fiancé confrontations ever is here.

90 Day Fiancé viewers are no stranger to seeing these kinds of dust-ups, and it's safe to say this one between Larissa and Colt's cousin could go down in history. While it's not the biggest—that may go to Pedro and Chantel's family in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?—this one in the exclusive sneak peek above is one for the record books.

In the clip, Colt's cousin John tears into Colt's fiancé Larissa and questions her motivations for wanting to marry his cousin. "You think about f—king riches and glory and glam and all this other s—t," John says. John is also taking issue with how Larissa treats Colt's mother, Debbie.