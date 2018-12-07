XXXtentacion's Posthumous Album Skins Released: Listen to It Here

XXXTentacion's first posthumous album, Skins, was released on Friday after much anticipation.

The popular rapper, born Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroywas shot dead in Florida in June. He was 20. Since his death, his music sales have skyrocketed. Skins is his third studio album.

The 10 tracks on the record span 19 minutes total. One of them, "One Minute," features Kanye West. It is the longest track, lasting 3 minutes and 17 seconds, and contains lyrics such as,"She wanna give you the cookie, you Famous-amous / She gave you the p---y, but you ain't pay for the a--s / Now your name is tainted, by the claims they paintin' / The defendant is guilty, no one blames the plaintiff / Gotta say it in Layman's terms, while you wait on arraignments / Cause if the jury say you did it, the payment is heinous."

In 2016, XXXTentacion was arrested on charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant victim, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and witness tampering. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and the cases were closed following his death. This past October, an audio recording made around the time of his arrest was leaked and appears to discuss abuse he inflicted on a woman and stabbing eight people. Following speculation about the track's meaning, a source told Genius that Kanye is "not defending XXX or referencing anyone in particular" on it.

The album also contains the track "Guardian Angel," which plays a sample of his 2017 song "Jocelyn Flores" in reverse. The later track was a friend and fan of the rapper who committed suicide in a hotel room while visiting him in Florida.

XXXTentacion is also set to appear on Kanye's upcoming album, Yandhi.

