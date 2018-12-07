Jennifer Aniston Addresses Future Kids and Past Marriages: "They've Been Very Successful"

For Jennifer Aniston, happiness comes first.

It's no secret to the world that the beloved star has been married twice. As Elle's January issue acknowledged about the actress, society has projected "all its double standards about women" onto Aniston ever since she shot to stardom on Friends. As a result, her personal life has been under a microscope for decades, no matter how much she closed herself off to the media.

Nowadays, she maintains barriers by also resisting a social media presence and sticking to TV appearances and magazine interviews in the event of a new project. In this one, she got candid about her own outlook on her 5-year marriage to Brad Pitt and more recent 2-year marriage to Justin Theroux. The star spoke of the relationships positively—and also of resisting fear when their ends approached.

"My marriages, they've been very successful, in [my] personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn't exist within that arrangement anymore," she explained to Elle. "Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you're doing your one life a disservice. When the work has been put in and it doesn't seem that there's an option of it working, that's okay. That's not a failure. We have these clichés around all of this that need to be reworked and retooled, you know? Because it's very narrow-minded thinking."