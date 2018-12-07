The Kim Possible Movie Trailer Will Make You Feel All Sorts of Nostalgia

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 8:00 AM
Were you nervous when you heard Disney would be turning the beloved animated series Kim Possible into a Disney Channel Original Movie? Well, this trailer should put you at ease.
In the new trailer above, Sadie Stanley IS Kim Possible. It looks like the cartoon came to life. The DCOM premieres Friday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. and also stars The Goldbergs' Sean Giambrone as Kim's best friend and sidekick Ron Stoppable. She's a butt-kicking high schooler who just wants to save the world…and navigate the social hierarchy of high Middleton High School.
When she's not saving the world, Kim's an everyday high schooler, she's late for class and going toe-to-toe with her frenemy, Bonnie (Erika Tham). But things start to look up when Kim and Ron meet Athena (Ciara Wilson), a Kim Possible superfan who just might be what Team Possible needs. And Kim Possible fans shouldn't worry, Rufus, the naked mole-rat, will be there to help Team Possible stop super villains Drakken (Todd Stashwick) and Shego (Taylor Ortega).
The movie also features Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Alyson Hannigan as Kim's mom, Dr. Ann Possible, Connie Ray as Kim's grandmother, Issac Ryan Brown as Wade, original Kim Possible star Christy Carlson Romano, and Patton Oswalt, who reprises his role of Professor Dementor.
Josh Cagan of The Duff wrote the movie with Bob Schooley and Mark McCorkle. The movie was co-directed and co-produced by Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky of Disney XD's MECH X-4.
Kim Possible comes to life Friday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. on the Disney Channel.
