2019 Grammys Nominations Snubs and Surprises Include Carrie Underwood and Nicki Minaj

  By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 7:33 AM

Carrie Underwood, Nicki Minaj

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

And none for you Glen Coco, er, Carrie Underwood. Or Nicki Minaj.

The two are among those who did not receive a nomination for the 2019 Grammys, despite having released new music during the eligibility period, which was between Oct. 1, 2017 and September 30 of this year.

That's right, the Recording Academy did not think Underwood's Cry Pretty or Minaj's Queen warranted a nod. The country singer has won seven Grammys in the past, while the rapper has been nominated 10 times since 2011.

The band Panic! at the Disco, who released the album Pray for the Wicked this year, was also snubbed, as was Troye Sivan and his album BloomLil Wayne—whose Tha Carter V album was released just two days before the end of the eligibility period, plus Sam SmithMigosLil PumpZayn MalikTekashi 6ix9ineJuice WRLD and XXXTentacion, who died earlier this year

Photos

Stars' First Grammys

Also surprising: Taylor Swift was nominated for only one Grammy for ReputationKanye West received only one nod for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical for YeAriana Grande was nominated for only two Grammys for music from her album Sweetener, and Travis Scott, whose Astroworld album is very successful, received three Grammy nominations—and all three artists did not receive a nod in any of the larger, general categories.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, aka The Carters, were nominated for three Grammys for music from their album Everything Is Love but did not score nods in the coveted record of the year or album of the year categories. Meanwhile, Drake was nominated for five individual 2019 Grammys but not for Rap Album of the Year.

The 2019 Grammys will air live on CBS from Los Angeles' Staples Center STAPLES Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Watch E! News Sunday, Feb. 10, for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Grammy Awards special.

