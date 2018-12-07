Gabrielle Union Shuts Down Haters After Being Criticized for Kissing Her Baby Girl on the Lips

Gabrielle Union doesn't have time for mommy shamers.

On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to share a video of her giving her baby girl, Kaavia James, pecks on the lips.

"Kissing Game," the proud mama captioned the footage. "She's got my [heart] on a string. @kaaviajames."

It wasn't long before followers started criticizing Union for kissing her daughter on the lips.

"Ahhhhh didn't anyone tell you you shouldn't kiss a baby in the mouth. Even your own," wrote one social media user. "She's beautiful tho."

Another claimed "it's unsanitary to a kiss a baby on the mouth" and argued people "carry bacteria from what we eat."

Other commenters expressed concern over the child's breathing.

Union then responded to the criticism in the comments section.

"Hey guys I appreciate all the concern about kisses on the mouth and labored breathing, I am blessed enough to have a nurse here with us while at work. Kaav is healthy and I don't even touch her without washing and sanitizing myself and everything and everyone that comes into contact with her," she wrote.

She also assured her followers she took precautions when Oprah Winfrey and her crew came to visit the newborn for the upcoming special, Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby.

"No visits with sick folk and even all of Oprah's crew got whooping cough vaccinations and current on all vaccinations to be in our home," she added. "If you think I waited this long and went thru all this to put my baby in harm's way… you got another thing coming."