Here's Proof Lady Gaga Will Dress to Impress at 2019 Grammys

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 5:55 AM

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Out of the million reasons to be excited for the 2019 Grammys, Lady Gaga better be in your top five.

Earlier today, music fans learned who is one step closer to taking home a special trophy when the Grammy Awards take place this February in Los Angeles.

As it turns out, Lady Gaga scored some well-deserved nominations for her work on the A Star Is Born soundtrack.

While it's far too soon to predict who will win big, there's no denying the simple fact that Lady Gaga never disappoints in the fashion department on music's biggest night.

In honor of her nominations, we decided to take a look back at Gaga's most memorable looks from the Grammys.

Whether arriving on the carpet in an egg or going glamorous in a designer dress, you just never know what the Mother Monster will wear. See for yourself in our gallery below.

 

Grammys Throwback, Lady Gaga 2010

Getty Images

2010's Red Carpet Look

In her first Grammys appearance, Lady Gaga went big with her daring design. 

Lady Gaga, Grammy Awards, 2010

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

2010's Performance Look

In an unforgettable opening number, Lady Gaga kicked off the show with Elton John. And yes, a costume change was totally necessary. 

Grammys Throwback, Lady Gaga 2010

Getty Images

2010's Audience Look

Third time's the charm? When accepting her first Grammy Award, Lady Gaga sported another creative look that included pink eye makeup. 

Lady Gaga, 2011 Grammy Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2011

After arriving on the red carpet in an egg, Lady Gaga is "cracked" when it's time for her performance. 

Lady Gaga, 2012 Grammy Awards

Lester Cohen/WireImage

2012

Talk about a show-stopping look! While some stars like Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert were in their seats, Lady Gaga was busy posing in her unique look. 

Lady Gaga, Grammy Awards

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

2015

Ahead of her performance with Tony Bennett, Gaga sparkled and shined on the red carpet with her silver dress. 

Lady Gaga, 2016 Grammy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

2016's Red Carpet Look

Before paying tribute to David Bowie inside the Staples Center, the singer opted for a Marc Jacobs blue embellished blazer dress, blue eye shadow and red platform shoes.

Lady Gaga, 2016 Grammy Awards, Show

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NARAS

2016's Performance Look

While channeling David's glam rock alter ego Ziggy Stardust, Lady Gaga sported red-orange hair, sparkling makeup, a white embellished suit, white shoes and a light pink feathered boa. 

Lady Gaga, Grammy Awards 2017

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2017

Before performing with Metallica, Lady Gaga wowed fashion fans from head-to-toe with her knee-high heels, under-boob and leather look. 

Lady Gaga, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

2018's Red Carpet Look

In a custom Armani Privé gown, Lady Gaga glided onto the carpet with an assistant ready to perfectly lay out the train. 

Lady Gaga, 2018, Grammy Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

2018's Performance Look

While sharing the stage with Mark Ronson, Lady Gaga belted out her song "Joanne," which was dedicated to her father's late sister Joanne who died at the age of 19 from lupus.

 

Mark your calendars, ladies and gentlemen. The 61st Grammy Awards air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on CBS.

