Bachelor Nation's Peter Kraus and Bibiana Julian Are "Casually Dating"

Presenting another low-key new Bachelor couple, without the onscreen dramatics!

After neither found love on TV, The Bachelorette season 13 runner-up Peter Kraus is dating The Bachelor season 22 contestant Bibiana Julian, E! News has learned. On Tuesday, the two were spotted sitting together at a Miami Heat game in her hometown in Miami.

"Peter and Bibiana have been friends for a while now through the Bachelor franchise, but most recently started hanging out alone. There is definitely a romantic connection there and they are casually dating," a source told E! News. "It's very new and they are seeing how thing go. They spent time alone in Miami together, went to the Heat game on a date, and are really enjoying each other's company."

"It's hard because their relationship is long distance, but they are trying to see how things pan out and are definitely into each other," the source added.