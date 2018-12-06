This Is Us Stars Preview the Answers Coming Your Way (And Apologize for Stressing You Out)

This Is Us left us hanging with so many questions after its midseason finale, (spoiler alert!) ranging from, but not limited to, Are Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) getting divorced? Are they divorced in that flashforward? Is Rebecca (Mandy Moore ) still alive in the flashforward? Did Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) know his brother Nicky (Michael Angarano/Griffin Dunne) was still alive?

Well, the answers are coming.

Ventimiglia told E! News' Erin Lim the big Nicky reveal "uncovers a greater questioning of Jack, because he never included his brother in his family."