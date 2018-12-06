Offset's Alleged Mistress Was in One of Nicki Minaj's Music Videos

Summer Bunni, the woman accused of coming between Cardi B and Offset, appeared in a Nicki Minaj video earlier this year.

On Wednesday, shortly after Cardi announced her split from her Migos star husband, The Shade Room posted a video of Summer and Offset allegedly on FaceTime together. As a result, Summer took to her Instagram to apologize for her actions.

"I will always be woman enough to admit when I'm wrong, and in this situation I was," Summer wrote in part. "Seeing another woman's pain does not bring me joy, nor do I think it's funny. I've always been for women supporting each other but in this situation not only myself but others have failed."