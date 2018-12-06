The Bachelor Season 23: Meet Colton Underwood's 30 Contestants

ABC
Let the dating commence!
The Bachelor begins in just about a month, which means it's time to get to know the 30 women participating in the quest to find a wife (and more) for leading man Colton Underwood. Per ABC's official description of the season, we'll be getting to know a pageant star and self-titled "hot mess express," a confident Nigerian beauty with a loud-and-proud personality, a deceptively bubbly spitfire who is hiding a dark family secret, a California bleach blonde with her own secret that may make her Colton's perfect match, and a "lovable phlebotomist."
You can get a first glimpse at all the women in the group photo above!
In the front row: Nicole, Caitlin, Angelique, Katie, Cassie, Colton, Courtney, Kirpa, Alex D, Tahzjuan, and Demi.
In the middle row: Hannah G, Revian, Jane, Onyeka, Tracy, Nina, Elyse, Laura, Erin, Tayshia, and Caelynn.
In the back row: Brianna, Devin, Hannah B, Annie, Erika, Sydney, Heather, Alex B, and Catherine.
So far, we're utterly shocked that not a single Lauren is in attendance, and there are definitely some names that have never been heard on this show before. Hannah and Alex appear to be the two most popular names, as there are two of each. We can also only spot three red arrival night dresses in the photo above, so it's nice to see some variety in the color choices!
For the tea on all the ladies competing, scroll on down, and try to guess which woman, per ABC, steals Colton away four times throughout the first night. Try to also guess whose "jobs" made our eyes roll so far back into our heads that we can no longer see! (We've got a lot of questions, Cinderella.)
Alex B., 29, a dog rescuer from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Alex D., 23, a sloth from Boston, Massachusetts
Angelique, 28, a marketing salesperson from Hamilton, New Jersey
Annie, 23, a financial associate from New York, New York
Bri, 24, a model from Los Angeles, California
Caelynn, 23, Miss North Carolina 2018 from Charlotte, North Carolina
Caitlin, 25, a realtor from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Cassie, 23, a speech pathologist from Huntington Beach, California
Catherine, 26, a DJ from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
Courtney, 23, a caterer from Atlanta, Georgia
Demi, 23, an interior designer from Red Oak, Texas
Devin, 23, a broadcast journalist from Medford, Oregon
Elyse, 31, a makeup artist from Soldotna, Alaska
Erika, 25, a recruiter from Encinitas, California
Erin, 28, Cinderella from Plano, Texas
Hannah B., 23, Miss Alabama 2018 from Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Hannah G., 23, a content creator from Birmingham, Alabama
Heather, 22, never been kissed from Carlsbad, California
Adrianne "Jane," 26, a social worker from West Hollywood, California
Katie, 26, a medical sales representative from Sherman Oaks, California
Kirpa, 26, a dental hygienist from Whittier, California
Laura, 26, an accountant from Dallas, Texas
Nicole, 25, a social media coordinator from Miami, Florida
Nina, 30, a sales account manager from Raleigh, North Carolina
Onyeka, 24, an IT risk consultant from Dallas, Texas
Revian, 24, an esthetician from Santa Monica, California
Sydney, 27, an NBA dancer from New York, New York
Tahzjuan, 25, a business development associate from Castle Pines, Colorado
Tayshia, 28, a phlebotomist from Corona Del Mar, California
Tracy, 31, a wardrobe stylist from Los Angeles, California
The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 7 at 8 p.m. with a three-hour live special on ABC.
