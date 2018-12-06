How and Why Legacies Is Bringing a Vampire Diaries Character Back From the Dead

"I felt like it felt like with the twins turning 16, it was a really good opportunity to get to know more about their past at the start to unveil a few of the cards that had been built in whether through Vampire Diaries mythology or through their individual personalities and how they developed over the years," Plec explained. "We thought a glimpse into where they came from and what their history was would be nice. And we liked the idea of an emotional monster coming in to wreak havoc as opposed to a, you know, a winged creature."

And wreak havoc she does. Jo (if it even is Jo) shows up at a pretty emotional time for both girls, especially as they're missing Caroline, the only other woman they know as Mom, and continuing to deal with their own complicated relationship.

"Up to now, we've seen that the twins are set in a very clear dynamic which is that Lizzie steals the spotlight and Josie sits in her shadow, and the return of their biological mother gives them both a lot to think about in terms of the role that they're playing in each other's lives and who they are as individual people," Plec tells us. And as for Alaric, who has been missing the love of his life for 16 years, the return is even tougher.

"For Alaric, who's just been putting his head down and try to be the best dad, the best headmaster, having a second chance with the one love of his life knocks him down and gut punches him in ways that he never could have expected."