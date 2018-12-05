What To Do About Riverdale's Hiram Lodge

On tonight's Riverdale, one thing became clear: Hiram Lodge is one bad, confusing dude.

The filthy rich baddie earned the new name of "The Man in Black" in the latest episode as we learned about some new stuff he's been up to. Archie and Jughead ended up taking refuge on a farm, and surprise surprise, the girls who lived there sold them out to Hiram as payment for their father and brother's debts. Betty was trapped with the Sisters of Quiet Mercy and realized Hiram was known as "The Man in Black" who delivered fizzle rocks to use as an experiment on the residents. And back at home, Veronica moved herself into her club in anger at, you know, the fact that her father got her boyfriend imprisoned, tried to get him killed, and has now driven him to leave town and break up with her.

Veronica was doing her best on her own, running the Bonne Nuit and working at Pop's, but she did require some help from her dad when he learned that her casino night, an attempt at drumming up business for her speakeasy, was in danger. Veronica had enlisted the help of rich guy and casino heir Elio, but thanks to Hiram, she knew he was going to cheat, and she could cheat right back.