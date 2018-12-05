The Politician on Netflix: Jessica Lange, Ben Platt and Everything Else We Know

Ryan Murphy's calling in the big guns for his new Netflix political comedy, The Politician.

The Politician, which was announced early in 2018, is in production now and has quite the famous cast. Led by Tony winner Ben Platt of Dear Evan Hansen fame, the series features Platt as Payton, a wealthy Californian with political ambitions. You can expect musical numbers because, duh, and social commentary on the state of politics today. Back when the show was announced, Barbra Streisand was in talks for it, but she's since been replaced by...Jessica Lange.

Below, get the lowdown on the new series that is sure to be getting a lot of attention when it finally premieres (whenever that may be).