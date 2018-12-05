Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Holiday Gift Guide Is for the Modern Man

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 6:00 AM
What do you buy the guy that has everything?
Thankfully, just in time for holiday shopping, Jesse Tyler Ferguson has the answers.
"Ever since I was a kid, Christmas has always been my favorite holiday and I love taking the traditions that I shared with my family and creating new ones as an adult that I can pass on to my kids," the Modern Family actor told E! News. "No, I don't have any yet. Stop pressuring me."
Considering that Jesse isn't revealing his holiday recommendations with offspring, he's sharing his traditions and favorite products with E! News, so you can share them with your family. From the luggage that makes holiday travel easier to the perfect bowtie, this gift guide is just what you've been looking for.
Check out his picks below!
"Tie The Knot is my foundation I started in 2012 to support LGBTQ equality in partnership with The Tie Bar. We have incredible bow ties, cuff links & now scarves – and all the proceeds go to support organizations in the trenches working for LGBTQ equality. We still have a long way to go, and its fun to support a cause while looking good."
"For the men in your life, I love the concept over at Ankari Floruss. They're simplifying the shoe game and right now I'm all about the all white sneaker (Saturday) shoe!"
"If you're looking for a premium accessory at an awesome price to gift this holiday there really is no better place to look!"
"OK, so I'm obsessed with Jen Atkin & her new collection of suitcases with CalPak. They're so chic and functional. They're avail in multiple sizes and colors and I'm on my way to having one of every color. I started with gold!"
"I'm always traveling & my newest obsession is the Port Marine Layer Recovery Masks. I love gifts that are useful and practical – and this one definitely fits the bill."
"Thread Experiment has been my goto for new bed linens and duvets for a few years now. I love the designs! They also have these gorgeous throw blankets that are so cozy to Netflix and chill."
"I love receiving a really nice candle. These ones are my favorite. The scents are gorgeous and the minute you walk into a house burning Byredo, you know it."
"Obviously, I love cooking. But H&B has options for any type of stylish apron you may need – an outdoor apron? Sure thing! A casual smock? You got it! I love everything at Hedley & Bennett and you will too."
"For the people who work a little too hard in your life, I like to imagine that we are helping by making their work experience a bit cooler. This desk can be mounted on glass or anywhere & is super chic – and allows you to stand up while working so you don't have to get tired from all that sitting."
"Better than a physical gift, I love giving experiences that someone can remember forever. As a kid, I'll never forget seeing my first professional theater show. One of the best gifts you can give is to take someone to the theater – such as the touring production of Dear Evan Hansen or if you're in New York, Torch Song on Broadway!"
"In case you haven't noticed, I love gifts that also give back. One of my favorite traditions is the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Holiday Diva ornament. This year's diva is Harvey Fierstein (the writer of Torch Song, recommended above). They're my favorite holiday ornaments and I look forward to gifting myself one every single year."
