William H. Macy Has a Sad Prediction for What Comes After Emmy Rossum's Shameless Exit

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Dec. 4, 2018 11:30 AM
Emmy Rossum's upcoming exit from Shameless didn't just rock the fandom, it left the cast and crew, including her costar William H. Macy, devastated.
"Fiona is going to go away," Macy said when asked to tease upcoming Shameless stories while on the red carpet of Showtime's Wilder vs. Fury fight on Saturday, Dec. 1. He said her exit was inevitable.
"I mean, people are going to start dropping away. I'll be the last one at the party, just lying there with my face in the porridge weeping," Macy said.
Macy also reiterated the hopes that Rossum would return to the fold, eventually, nothing the character of Fiona Gallagher better not die—or he'll kill her.
Rossum's exit will follow Cameron Monaghan's exit earlier in season nine.
When Rossum announced her exit, she teased at a possible comeback should the show return for season 10 on Showtime. Producers also shared that hope. "I know you will continue on without me, for now. There is much more Gallagher story to be told. I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block," she wrote. "With love, always."
Executive producer John Wells said the door for her return would always be open.
Showtime
"Emmy Rossum will forever be part of the Shameless family. She has been integral to the show's success, from her wonderful portrayal of Fiona to her leadership role on set, as well as directing multiple episodes of the series. We are hard at work now creating a season nine finale for Shameless which we hope will provide a Gallagher-worthy sendoff for Fiona that honors the great work Emmy has done. It is always bittersweet when an ensemble member decides to move out of the proverbial house, but our door will always remain open for Fiona to return home for a visit, or to move back in. I look forward to continuing the stories of this wildly unpredictable family and all of us on Shameless will miss Emmy and her wonderful Fiona," Shameless executive producer Wells said in a statement.
Amazon recently tapped Rossum to direct an installment of their upcoming star-studded anthology series Modern Love. Tina Fey, Anne Hathaway and Dev Patel are among the stars for the new streaming show.
Shameless returns to Showtime in January.
