William H. Macy Has a Sad Prediction for What Comes After Emmy Rossum's Shameless Exit

Emmy Rossum's upcoming exit from Shameless didn't just rock the fandom, it left the cast and crew, including her costar William H. Macy, devastated.

"Fiona is going to go away," Macy said when asked to tease upcoming Shameless stories while on the red carpet of Showtime's Wilder vs. Fury fight on Saturday, Dec. 1. He said her exit was inevitable.

"I mean, people are going to start dropping away. I'll be the last one at the party, just lying there with my face in the porridge weeping," Macy said.

Macy also reiterated the hopes that Rossum would return to the fold, eventually, nothing the character of Fiona Gallagher better not die—or he'll kill her.