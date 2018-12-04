Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are a Vision of Love at Post-Wedding Reception

The wedding festivities continue for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The famous newlyweds, who tied the knot in two ceremonies in India over the weekend, kept the celebrations going on Tuesday with yet another glamorous reception, this time at the Taj Palace in Delhi, India.

The blissful pair posed for photographers on a raised, lit stage decorated with a tree featuring their initials. Jonas opted for a velvet, double-breasted suit jacket and bow tie while Chopra donned a sparkling, champagne-toned beaded design for the event. They were the image of love as they gazed and smiled at each other in front of the cameras while holding hands.

"Their moods were very jubilant," a source described to E! News. "She was happy and addressing everyone in the party. She was also being very accommodating to the photographers. She and Jonas looks like they are on top of the world."