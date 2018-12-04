Ellen DeGeneres' New Netflix Special Tackles Everything From Her Mega Fame to Emotional Support Animals

Ellen DeGeneres is back. What do we mean "back"? She's back on stage, doing stand-up for the first time in 15 years and she's got a Netflix special to prove it.

"The woman we love most returns to what started it all," the trailer above says. DeGeneres filmed Relatable, her new Netflix special at Seattle's Benaorya Hall.

"A few years ago, I started ending my show by saying, ‘Be kind to one another,'" she says in the trailer above. "But here's the downside: I could never do anything unkind ever. I should never have a horn in my car. Like, if somebody cuts me off in a dangerous way, if I honk, they're like, ‘Ellen?!'"

Photos

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's Cutest Photos

The special will also touch on DeGeneres' coming out story, losing her sitcom after coming out, emotional support animals and just how relatable she is (or isn't) since amassing so much fame with her talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

DeGeneres started touring her stand-up comedy act nationally in the 1980s. In 2000, her first HBO special, Ellen DeGeneres: The Beginning, aired. Her second one came in 2003, the same year she started hosting her own talk show.

Relatable drops on Tuesday, Dec. 18 only on Netflix.

