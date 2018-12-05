How to Recreate Nadia Fairfax’s Glam NGV Gala Makeup: Step-By-Step Tutorial

by Winsome Walker | Wed., Dec. 5, 2018

Nadia Fairfax

Nadia Fairfax definitely brought her beauty and fashion A-game to the star-studded second annual NGV Gala.

The trendsetter walked the red carpet on Dec. 1 in a ruffled, strapless Toni Maticevski gown and soft, glowy makeup—and E! News has the lowdown from celebrity makeup artist Jade Kisnorbo on how to recreate her look.

"Everyone loves some night-time glam, especially when the dress involved is Toni Maticevski!" says Kisnorbo, who did Fairfax's hair and makeup on the night. "Nadia is chic and elegant, so I kept that in mind when creating a beauty look to accompany a gorgeous gown."

The key to Fairfax's aesthetic was using products that looked 10/10 on both the red carpet and on camera.

"Red carpet makeup needs to be flawless, and as a creative it's so important to keep in mind how transferable the look will be on camera when being photographed with strong flashes and variable lighting," Kisnorbo explains. "This for me is where I get to have a lot of fun and enjoy the behind-the-scenes the most!"

Kisnorbo shares how she achieved Fairfax's flawless makeup for the NGV gala below.

EYES 
I wanted to keep Nadia's eyes romantic and soft—in line with her dress. We used blush and pink tones with a hint of chocolate to contour, all shades from the new Urban Decay Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette. I smudged shadow under the eye and blended quite a bit to keep the soft feel. The trick with this eye is to blend, blend, blend! All while using a good quality fluffy blending brush–this is key in achieving this look.

In the inner eye I added a touch of Benefit's Watt's Up! Highlighter to brighten and also added Marc Jacob Coral Liner to the inner water line, which adds the perfect touch in terms of colour and intensity. To further enhance Nadia's long lashes we used Diorshow Iconic Mascara and added a couple of Ardell Individual Lashes in short to elongate the eye.

EYEBROWS
Eyebrows were kept very natural and fluffy using Benefit Clear Brow Mascara and Benefit Brow Pencil in Shade 2 for precision hair-like strokes.

Nadia Fairfax

Courtesy of Jade Kisnorbo

BASE, FACE & CHEEKS 
Nadia has amazing and very hydrated skin, and I wanted to keep it light and glowy while having good coverage.  

For Nadia's skin prep I used Rationale Photodynamic Moisturiser and spent quite some time moisturising and working the skin to promote blood flow, which ensures the skin is plump and foundation melts straight in. I find this is a very important step before a red carpet and it also sets the mood prior to an event!

I mixed Becca Ever Matte Foundation with It Cosmetics Oil Free CC Cream for a moisturiser with shine-proof coverage.

We added a natural summer bronze with Nars Laguna Liquid Bronzer and Bobbi Brown Stick foundations in deep tan colours. 

For highlight, I find cream highlights melt into the base and appear seamless. So we used a mixture of Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector in Shade Opal and Tom Ford Illuminate Cream from the Shade and Illuminate Pallette. The cheeks were kept quite bronzed and creamy.

For red carpet and an amazing finish on the skin I set Nadia's base with By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra Powder. This powder for me is one of the best on the market in my opinion, as the powder is so fine and it also doesn't get stuck in any fine lines and never appears cakey!

LIPS
Lips were quite minimal and lined with a pretty pinky peach lipliner by Charlotte Tilbury called Lip Cheat Pink Venus and clear lip gloss in the centre of the lips.

The final finish for Nadia's look was her body glow I achieved this with another current fave of mine which is iconic London's Prep-Set-Glow spray, which instantly leaves the skin hydrated. I sprayed this to the collarbone, shoulders and upper arms.

