How to Recreate Nadia Fairfax’s Glam NGV Gala Makeup: Step-By-Step Tutorial

Nadia Fairfax definitely brought her beauty and fashion A-game to the star-studded second annual NGV Gala.

The trendsetter walked the red carpet on Dec. 1 in a ruffled, strapless Toni Maticevski gown and soft, glowy makeup—and E! News has the lowdown from celebrity makeup artist Jade Kisnorbo on how to recreate her look.

"Everyone loves some night-time glam, especially when the dress involved is Toni Maticevski!" says Kisnorbo, who did Fairfax's hair and makeup on the night. "Nadia is chic and elegant, so I kept that in mind when creating a beauty look to accompany a gorgeous gown."

The key to Fairfax's aesthetic was using products that looked 10/10 on both the red carpet and on camera.

"Red carpet makeup needs to be flawless, and as a creative it's so important to keep in mind how transferable the look will be on camera when being photographed with strong flashes and variable lighting," Kisnorbo explains. "This for me is where I get to have a lot of fun and enjoy the behind-the-scenes the most!"

Kisnorbo shares how she achieved Fairfax's flawless makeup for the NGV gala below.