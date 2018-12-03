Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor Is An All-New Underwear and Tampon-Buying Man In Season 7 Premiere

The rest of the gang guessed that the proposal was happening when they found out that Jax and Brittany were going to Malibu before they headed to Mexican restaurant El Coyote, and maybe they were doing the same thing we were, imagining a fancy night out at celeb-infested Nobu.

But then, Jax and Brittany's ride stopped in broad daylight outside of some Portapotties—the only available restrooms at Neptune's Net. Yes folks, Jax Taylor had brought his future fiancee to a counter-service seafood restaurant to pop the question, but at least he had a plan that made absolutely no sense.

After he and Brittany ordered their food, he went back to order more food, nervous AF. He demanded that the poor employees tell him exactly when his number would be called, then went back to sit down across from Brittany with a ring box "jabbing him in his balls," shaking and complaining that his jeans were too tight.

When his order was ready he didn't even go get it, but instead went to a different window and demanded a different tray. He put the ring box on the tray, then took the ring box off the tray before he even got back to the table, making the tray and the arrival of the food completely irrelevant in the end. Brittany seemed cool with it, but that was a whole lot of build-up for what ended up being a ring box sitting on a tray for two seconds.