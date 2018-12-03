Arrow's Mystery Deepens With Katherine McNamara's Arrival & Huge Green Arrow Twist

Jaws on the floor, anyone?

We went into tonight's Arrow thinking the biggest deal would be the arrival of Katherine McNamara's Maya, but we were wrong. Sure, she got herself an epic entrance, taking down a guy twice in a cage match after the reveal that she was Blackstar, the person with whom Felicity last spoke before her alleged death. She didn't have much to say, but what she did say did not appear to be the whole truth, so clearly there's a lot more we have to learn from her.

The big surprise of the night was that the new Green Arrow is none other than Oliver Queen's secret half-sister! She's a badass who might be even better at exercising than Oliver himself, and at first, that's all we knew of her. Then, at the very end of this, the midseason/pre-crossover finale, she sat down in front of the grave of Robert Queen to pay tribute to her dad.

"Hey Dad, turns out Oliver's more like you than I thought. More like me, too. But I'm not giving up, not ever," she said. What does any of that even mean?