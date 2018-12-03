Inside Kristen Doute's Plan to Take Down "Cockroach" James Kennedy on Vanderpump Rules

Kristen Doute is no stranger to drama.

The Vanderpump Rules star has feuded with everyone from Lisa Vanderpump to Sheana Shay to Lala Kent. While she's grateful that her relationships with co-stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are now "in a good place" as the hit reality series enters its seventh season (premiering Dec. 4), there's one person she's making it her "mission" to "take down".

"I definitely have it out for James Kennedy," Kristen told E! News of her controversial ex while in Sydney recently. "James doesn't evolve as a person. He doesn't grow, and he just keeps getting worse. He's just still around, like a little cockroach. He just won't die."

Still, the 35-year-old—who's been dating Brian Carter since they met on Bumble in 2015—has (slightly) toned it down from her wild days of Insta-sleuthing and drink throwing. And she's learned to embrace her "Crazy Kristen" nickname.

"I got offended by being called 'Crazy Kristen' when I was actually being crazy because I didn't want to accept it," the James Mae designer tells E! News.

"But I think the feelings that I had were very validated when I was doing all these things. It was because I was hurt, and no one was getting my side of it. But, you know, some people just aren't going to get your side of it. It doesn't mean you can keep acting like a fool to make your point."