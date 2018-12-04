2018 Holiday Gift Guide for the Beauty Obsessed

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Dec. 4, 2018 6:00 AM

Gift Guide for the Beauty Lover

Your beauty pal is your favorite because, even though you might not recognize it, they're always there to help a sister out.

Need someone to help you do a full makeup look for that holiday party? They've got you. Or you've simply got no idea what the difference between a bronzer and a contour palette is. They're just one phone call away to talk you through it. So, when the holidays come around its only natural that you want to be there for them. And the only way to do it is to speak their language: with brand new makeup and skincare goodies.

So if you're totally stumped on what they'll want, we've got you with a full list that ranges from hydrating face serums to tingly lip plumpers to fancy face massaging tools—all fit for a beauty queen.

Perfume Gift Set 

BUY IT: Ralph Lauren 4-Pc. Woman By Ralph Lauren Gift Set, $118

Makeup Brush Set

BUY IT: SEPHORA COLLECTION Ready To Roll Brush Set, $70

Face Serum Set

BUY IT: ALGENIST Secrets of Algae Kit, $115

Prep, Prime and Set Trio

BUY IT: MAC 3-Pc. Shiny Pretty Things Prep + Prime Fix+ Set, $24

Contour Palette

BUY IT: URBAN DECAY COSMETICS Naked Skin Shapeshifter Contour Palette, $45

Sheet Mask Set

BUY IT: PACIFICA Skin Rehab After-Party Natural Fiber Sheet Mask Set, $14.99

Face Massager and Depuffer 

BUY IT: Nurse Jamie NUVIBE RX AMETHYST MASSAGING BEAUTY ROLLER, $95

Lip Plumping Gloss

BUY IT: Grande Cosmetics Limited Edition GrandeLIPS Lip Plumper Trio Set, $27

Eye Shadow Palette

BUY IT: MAC Shiny Pretty Things Eye Party Palette in Rose, $29.50

Brow Kit

BUY IT: Benefit Cosmetics BOMB ASS BROWS! BY DESI PERKINS, $59

LED Light for Wrinkles

BUY IT: LightStim FOR WRINKLES, $249

Lip Mask Trio

BUY IT: BITE BEAUTY Agave Treat Trio Mini Agave Lip Mask Set, $18

Toilette Spray 

BUY IT: Chanel Les Eaux De Chanel PARIS - VENISE Eau de Toilette Spray, $130

Hydrating Skincare Set

BUY IT: Josie Maran Argan Hydration Discovery Set, $36

Brightening Skin Set 

BUY IT: Sunday Riley BRIGHT YOUNG THING KIT, $90

Skincare Set 

BUY IT: Glossier Phase 1 Set, $40

Lip Plumper Duo

BUY IT: BUXOM Lip Plumping Persuasion, $18

Glowing Skin Set 

BUY IT: Murad The Ultimate Glow-To's 4-Piece Set, $60

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

