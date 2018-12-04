2018 Holiday Gift Guide for the Beauty Obsessed

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Dec. 4, 2018 6:00 AM
Your beauty pal is your favorite because, even though you might not recognize it, they're always there to help a sister out.
Need someone to help you do a full makeup look for that holiday party? They've got you. Or you've simply got no idea what the difference between a bronzer and a contour palette is. They're just one phone call away to talk you through it. So, when the holidays come around its only natural that you want to be there for them. And the only way to do it is to speak their language: with brand new makeup and skincare goodies.
So if you're totally stumped on what they'll want, we've got you with a full list that ranges from hydrating face serums to tingly lip plumpers to fancy face massaging tools—all fit for a beauty queen.
BUY IT: Ralph Lauren 4-Pc. Woman By Ralph Lauren Gift Set, $118
BUY IT: MAC 3-Pc. Shiny Pretty Things Prep + Prime Fix+ Set, $24
BUY IT: Nurse Jamie NUVIBE RX AMETHYST MASSAGING BEAUTY ROLLER, $95
BUY IT: MAC Shiny Pretty Things Eye Party Palette in Rose, $29.50
