Diddy Navigates His ''New Life'' as a Single Father Following Kim Porter's Death

Sean "Diddy" Combs is embarking on a new "journey" after the death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.

On Monday, the rapper started his new morning routine, which includes the dreaded early morning carpool. "What's up y'all? Today, the journey begins," he shared on his Instagram. "Thank you for your prayers and support. I am now a part of the six a.m. crew."

Despite the early wake-up call, Diddy said the "Mommy/Daddy thing" is "beautiful." Plus, he's learned to appreciate the single mothers and fathers out there who "step up and play both roles." And more importantly, he realized, "Mothers do it all the time. Shout out!"

The artist gave the life update from the car as he drove his little ones to school, weeks after his ex-girlfriend died in her Los Angeles, Calif. home. He captioned his message: "New day. New life, New responsibilities. Kim I got this. Just like you taught me!"

He added, "I was trained by the best! #KimPorter"