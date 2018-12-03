The Elseworlds Arrowverse Crossover Is Going to Be So Epic

Just one week left of waiting!

Elseworlds, the Arrowverse crossover that's already more than we ever dreamed or knew that we actually wanted, debuts this Sunday, and we're both excited and scared. Just the pictures and brief promo glimpses of Stephen Amell and Grant Gustin in the wrong superhero suits and kissing the wrong people have made us feel weird. Actually watching it play out is probably going to blow our minds. Can Oliver Queen perfect the Tom Cruise run? Can Barry Allen brood even nearly enough for the Green Arrow? We're about to find out!

We got our first glimpse at the chaos about to ensue at the very end of last night's episode of Supergirl, which showed a completely destroyed Earth-90. We saw dead superheroes strewn about, including Stargirl, Firestorm, Green Arrow, Captain Cold, Arsenal, maybe Michael Jackson?, all while John Wesley Shipp's version of The Flash crawled along the ground to find the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) holding a book.

"Why are you doing this?" The Flash asks.

"You did this to yourself," the Monitor says. "And now all of you will perish."